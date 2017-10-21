The Best Horror Games of All Time
Something Wicked
Horror novels can make you feel immersed in a scary story. Horror movies can terrify you with disturbing visuals. But if you really want to feel primal fear, a good horror game is often the way to go. Just in time for Halloween, the Tom’s Guide staff has gathered some of the best horror games ever made in a single list. Whether you want to shoot some zombies, solve spooky puzzles or simply survive against all odds, get ready to turn down the lights, draw the curtains and hope against hope for the reassuring light of dawn once again.
Resident Evil 7 (PS4, PSVR, Xbox One, PC, 2016)
Resident Evils 4, 5 and 6, whatever their other merits, were not actually that scary. Instead of claustrophobic environments and intricate puzzles, they focused on gunplay and big, loud, cinematic storylines. Resident Evil 7 got back to the series’ roots, by focusing the action on a rundown, Deep South plantation, inhabited by a dysfunctional, murderous family. The game’s first-person perspective helps you feel even closer to the action, which has some surprising ties to the existing Resident Evil lore later on. -Marshall Honorof
Until Dawn (PS4, 2015)
If you’ve ever watched a slasher film and thought, “I could live through that,” Until Dawn lets you put your theory to the test. This PS4-exclusive adventure game lets you take control of eight obnoxious-but-endearing teenagers as they attempt to survive a weekend at a remote cabin. You know the drill: There’s a tragic backstory, a psychotic killer stalking them and their own petty high school drama to spice things up. The gameplay is simple, but Until Dawn lets you make tons of important decisions that can radically affect who lives and who dies. - Marshall Honorof
Alien: Isolation (PS4, Xbox One, PC, 2014)
Alien is the perfect sci-fi/horror movie. It’s quiet, intense, and terrifying. Not only is the central story completely plausible, but it builds a compelling world through well-placed background detail and offhand remarks. Alien: Isolation is the horror sequel the movie deserved, but never quite got. (Aliens was an action film, Alien 3 was boring, and we don’t talk about Alien Resurrection.) Playing as Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, you have a chance to discover the truth behind your mother’s ill-fated voyage on the Nostromo — but you’ll have to sneak through a ship full of hostile crewmen and escape from another deadly xenomorph. - Marshall Honorof
Outlast (PS4, PC, 2014)
Although horror games usually discourage combat, most of them at least give you the opportunity to fight your way out of a desperate situation. Not so in Outlast, where your choices are to run, hide or die. As photojournalist Miles Upshur, you must travel deep into the heart of the Mount Massive Asylum and document the horrors that induced psychosis in its inmates. Your camera is often your only source of light, and batteries are scarce. Few games make you feel quite as helpless as Outlast — or as relieved, once you finally sneak your way past the murderous patients who lurk around every corner. - Marshall Honorof
P.T. (PS4, 2014) (HC)
As humans, we often find ourselves most afraid of what we do not understand. P.T. exploited this concept with a completely baffling looping hallway. Not only is your character haunted at random by a hostile ghost, but frustration sets in as you’re stuck repeating the same walk through a corridor, like a twisted version of Groundhog Day. Can you trigger the random events necessary to proceed without turning to the Internet for help? Oh, and what’s up with that terrifying fetus in the sink? The scariest part, though? If you delete P.T. off your PlayStation 4, you’ll never get it back, as publisher Konami deleted it from the servers after parting ways with director Hideo Kojima. — Henry T. Casey
The Last of Us (PS3, PS4, 2013) (HC)
A seemingly endless horde of deadly abominations attacking you with perfect timing is terrifying, but you know what's really unnerving? The loss of humanity, which tears at almost every character in The Last Of us, no matter how pure they are. While its heroes, Joel and Ellie, spend the game looking for ways to avoid those contaminated by a deadly fungal strain, the game’s true evil comes from the drama of those still alive turning on each other as their chances for survival fade. — Henry T. Casey
Slender: The Eight Pages (PC, Mac, 2012)
You're walking through a forest in the dead of night, the way ahead illuminated only by a flashlight (with limited battery life). The sound of your footsteps is uncomfortably loud, and something might be moving in the dark, but you can't quite tell what it is. Your imagination fills in the blanks and creates a spectacularly terrifying unseen peril. That's the genius of Slender: The Eight Pages, which forgoes bloody gore and grisly splatter for eerie suspense, a growing sense of dread and a search for cryptic pages. The scrawled messages you find only heighten your feelings of unease about a strange, pale, faceless figure dressed in black. — Mindy Weisberger
Alan Wake (Xbox 360, PC, 2010)
If Stephen King ever created a video game, it’d look and feel an awful lot like Alan Wake. (The first line in the game is a Stephen King quote, in case you were wondering whether the homage was intentional.) Crime novelist Alan Wake takes his wife on a romantic retreat in the Pacific Northwest — and awakens one morning to find that a week has passed, and his wife has disappeared. As Alan investigates, he’s pursued by shadowy creatures from his own dark imagination. Alan Wake is a nearly perfect mix of combat, exploration and unpredictable story twists. - Marshall Honorof
Amnesia: The Dark Descent (PS4, PC, 2010)
Amnesia: The Dark Descent was one of the games that kickstarted the indie horror resurgence that’s still going on today. A young Englishman named Daniel awakens in a Germanic castle, with precious few hints about how he got there — and even fewer about the shadowy creatures that stalk its halls. The gameplay is remarkably simple: Walk from place to place and solve simple puzzles as you go. What makes Amnesia terrifying is the interplay of light and shadow, and how you can never be certain whether you’re being stalked in the castle’s oppressive Gothic environs. - Marshall Honorof
Dead Space (PS3, Xbox 360, PC, 2008)
Horror games don’t have to be all running and hiding; sometimes, you want to stare the otherworldly Lovecraftian horrors square in the jaw, then shoot them with a plasma cutter. If that’s the case, Dead Space is the game you’re looking for. Engineer Isaac Clarke investigates a distress call from the starship Ishimura, only to find that its crew complement has transformed into grotesque, spindly limbed monstrosities. Not only will you get to shoot them, one gangly appendage at a time, but you’ll also unravel a pretty decent sci-fi/horror story while you’re at it. - Marshall Honorof
F.E.A.R. (PS3, Xbox 360, PC, 2005)
It’s not easy to make a first-person shooter scary; after all, you’re running around in body armor, equipped with an arsenal that would put most local police departments to shame. As such, F.E.A.R. may not be the most viscerally horrifying game out there, but it does an excellent job at building an eerie, unpredictable atmosphere. As a member of an elite unit that investigates paranormal phenomena, you come across a young girl named Alma, who seems to be psychically influencing events at a shady corporation that’s manufacturing — what else? — cloned supersoldiers. - Marshall Honorof
Shadow Hearts (PS2, 2001)
Who says role-playing games can’t be scary? Shadow Hearts is the sequel to Koudelka — a PS1 horror/RPG whose ambitions were ultimately too big for its hardware. Shadow Hearts gave players a more refined battle system, a better-developed cast of characters and a much longer adventure. A young Japanese man named Yuri finds himself evading a warlock named Albert Simon on a train passing through the Siberian steppes. One unexpected stop later, he finds himself up against reanimated corpses, deadly demons and even eldritch gods of the cosmos. If H.P. Lovecraft ever created a Japanese RPG, it’d look something like this. - Marshall Honorof
Resident Evil (GameCube, PS3/4, Xbox 360/One, PC, 2002)
The original Resident Evil on PlayStation remains one of the quintessential titles in the survival/horror canon. However, there’s no denying that the graphics are a bit indistinct, and the controls are pretty clunky. A remake for GameCube in 2002 solved those problems, letting players experience the game’s creepy story, charming characters and clever puzzles with a minimum of frustration. Taking control of either Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine, you’ll explore the origins of a zombie outbreak in the otherwise-peaceful Raccoon City, and try to stop it before it consumes the whole population. - Marshall Honorof
Silent Hill 2 (PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, PC, 2001)
The original Silent Hill was a decent enough horror game: ancient cult, sinister town, investigative interloper, you know the drill. But the fog that enshrouded the town was partially because the PlayStation just wasn’t powerful enough to handle the full scope of what the developers wanted to convey. Silent Hill 2 on the PS2 was everything the original should have been, and more. James Sunderland receives a message from his wife to meet him in the town of Silent Hill — which is unusual, because his wife has been dead for three years. What happens next is a tale of psychological terror, complete with love, lust, intrigue, betrayal and murder. - Marshall Honorof
System Shock 2 (PC, Mac, 1999)
Before BioShock, there was System Shock 2. Aboard a spaceship called the Von Braun, a sentient, malevolent AI known as SHODAN has murderous intentions for the crew. It’s up to you, as a nameless soldier, to fight off crewmembers infected with SHODAN’s revulsive modifications. Body horror plays a big role in System Shock 2, but you’ll also have to grapple with the unsettling tension of exploring a dark, largely empty spaceship where something may or may not be lurking just around the next corner. (Fun fact: The game was the spiritual predecessor to the also-scary BioShock series.) - Marshall Honorof
