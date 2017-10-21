The Best Horror Games of All Time

P.T. (PS4, 2014) (HC)

As humans, we often find ourselves most afraid of what we do not understand. P.T. exploited this concept with a completely baffling looping hallway. Not only is your character haunted at random by a hostile ghost, but frustration sets in as you’re stuck repeating the same walk through a corridor, like a twisted version of Groundhog Day. Can you trigger the random events necessary to proceed without turning to the Internet for help? Oh, and what’s up with that terrifying fetus in the sink? The scariest part, though? If you delete P.T. off your PlayStation 4, you’ll never get it back, as publisher Konami deleted it from the servers after parting ways with director Hideo Kojima. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: 7780s Studio