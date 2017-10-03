Most Anticipated Microsoft Mixed Reality Headsets
These Headsets Usher in a New Reality for Windows
The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update introduces significant support for mixed reality, a blend of virtual and augmented technologies that adds digital elements to the physical world. To take advantage of all the mixed reality games, apps and experiences, you're going to need hardware capable of delivering all the content to your waiting eyes. Fortunately, Microsoft is teaming up with device makers to create sub-$500 headsets specially built to take advantage of mixed reality in Windows 10.Microsoft touts the convenience of its headsets, which don't require external sensors or extensive setup like the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift do. And Microsoft's partnerships with device makers mean you have a choice as to which headset to get. Here's a quick rundown of the options now available for preorder, with the headsets from Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo shipping on Oct. 17, the same day that Windows 10 Fall Creators Update goes live.
Samsung HMD Odyssey
The most expensive Windows mixed reality headset also offers the most premium experience. Samsung's $499 HMD Odyssey is the only one to feature built-in headphones — specifically AKG headphones that offer spatial sound to fully immerse you in a virtual world. As a result, there's also on-board volume controls as well as a built-in microphone for controlling Cortana with your voice in mixed reality. You'll also appreciate the wheel on the bottom of the headset that lets you adjust the focus of the Odyssey's dual AMOLED panels. Samsung's headset also has the widest field of view at 110 degrees. You can preorder it now, but you'll have to wait until Nov. 6 for it to ship. (Photo Credit: Tom's Guide)
Dell Visor
Dell's mixed reality headset hopes to be your white knight. While most of the other headsets supporting mixed reality come in a stately black, Dell's $449 Visor sports a striking ivory look. If you're worried about stains marring that appearance, Dell says it's added anti-stain coating to preserve the Visor's pristine look. Otherwise, the specs are similar to what other headset makers are offering: a pair of 1440 x 1440 LCD screens with a 105-degree field of view, along with a 3.5mm jack for built-in audio support. (Photo Credit: Tom's Guide)
MORE: Dell Visor Hands-on
HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset
Having spent an afternoon, slipping various mixed reality headsets on and off my noggin, I found HP's $449 entry to be pretty comfortable. The headband is padded, which makes me think I could spend hours in mixed reality without experiencing any discomfort, and the knob on the back of the headband makes the device's fit easy to adjust. Dig deeper into the specs, and you'll find HP's version is a lot like its competitors. It has a pair of LCD panels with 1440 x 1440 resolution offering a 105-degree field of view. A 3.5mm jack lets you plug headphones and a microphone. (Photo Credit: Tom's Guide)
Lenovo Explorer
Lenovo's mixed reality headset is very lightweight, and we found it easy to slip on and adjust, courtesy of the rear-mounted adjustable knob on the back of the headset. Specs are pretty much similar to what you'll find on the other headsets, save for the HMD Odyssey. You'll get a pair of 1440 x 1440 LCD panels with a field of view of 105 degrees. A 3.5mm jack gives you audio out and microphone support. And at $399, it's one of the least expensive options for diving into mixed reality with Windows 10. (Photo Credit: Tom's Guide)
MORE: Lenovo Explorer Hands-on
Acer Windows Mixed Reality Headset
Acer's $399 headset has the most distinctive look of any of the headsets Microsoft is offering, with a bright black-and-blue color scheme instead of all-black or mostly white. Padding around the headband keeps the headset nice and comfortable while you're exploring Microsoft's mixed reality world. Like the bulk of the headsets on offer, Acer's version features a pair of LCD screens offering 1440 x 1440 resolution and a 105-degree field of view. A front-hinged display lets you flip up the headset when you need to concentrate on the real world. (Photo Credit: Tom's Guide)