Most Anticipated Microsoft Mixed Reality Headsets

These Headsets Usher in a New Reality for Windows

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update introduces significant support for mixed reality, a blend of virtual and augmented technologies that adds digital elements to the physical world. To take advantage of all the mixed reality games, apps and experiences, you're going to need hardware capable of delivering all the content to your waiting eyes. Fortunately, Microsoft is teaming up with device makers to create sub-$500 headsets specially built to take advantage of mixed reality in Windows 10.Microsoft touts the convenience of its headsets, which don't require external sensors or extensive setup like the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift do. And Microsoft's partnerships with device makers mean you have a choice as to which headset to get. Here's a quick rundown of the options now available for preorder, with the headsets from Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo shipping on Oct. 17, the same day that Windows 10 Fall Creators Update goes live.