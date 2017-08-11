How to Make Your Own Solar Eclipse Viewer

Watch the Eclipse Saftely

One way to safely view the total solar eclipse on August 21 is through a simple pinhole camera. To build one, all you need are a few household supplies: a box (a shoe box will work), a small piece of tinfoil, a sheet of white paper, tape, a pin or needle, and a box cutter or X-Acto knife. This photo tutorial shows you how to make your eclipse viewer in six easy steps.

If you want to cheat and just buy your own last minute, you can buy one of these solar eclipse glasses.

This post originally appeared on our sister site LiveScience.