The Best PS4 Games You're Not Playing

Outlast

If horror and survival games are something you’re into, then Outlast is a title that should be put at the top of your list. Dive into the long-abandoned Mount Massive Asylum nestled in a remote part of the Colorado Rockies. Despite having a troubling past, a secretive organization by the name of Murkoff Corporation reopen the haunting asylum for research purposes. Going off an anonymous tip, play as independent journalist Miles Upshur to find out the horrors taking place in Mount Massive. Terrifying from beginning to end, Outlast reminds you that the scariest monsters come from humankind.

Credit: Red Barrels Studio