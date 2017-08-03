5 Awesome Things the Asus ZenFone AR Can Do

Here Are 5 Top Apps for the ZenFone AR

Asus' ZenFone AR is the first smartphone that incorporates both Project Tango, Google's augmented-reality platform, and Daydream VR, Google's answer to virtual reality. With three rear-facing cameras, six sensors and abilities to track motion, perceive depth and map rooms, the ZenFone AR aims to be the ideal phone to bring Google's mixed-reality vision to life.

The hardware on this $648 phone certainly sounds impressive, but you're probably wondering: Just how useful is an AR/VR smartphone in real life?

We got to spend some time with the ZenFone AR before Verizon started taking pre-orders on the phone and can attest to its cool factor, though with only 35 Tango-compatible apps in the Google Play Store, we're not sure this phone is a must-have — yet. Here are the five most impressive things the ZenFone AR can do right now.

Image Credit: Tom's Guide