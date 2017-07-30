Best 4K Blu-Ray HDR Movies on Amazon
Going to a movie theater can be fun from time to time, but you don't have to depend on the silver screen to enjoy top-notch resolution. If you have a 4K TV that supports high dynamic range (HDR), you can watch blockbuster films in all their stunning, colorful glory.
In order to do that, you'll need a 4K Blu-ray player like the Samsung Electronics UBD-K8500 or the Xbox One S.At the moment, there aren't a ton of 4K Blu-rays available in HDR that are worth your time, so we've compiled a list of the top 15 titles with Rotten Tomatoes ratings of at least 65 percent.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Planet Earth II
100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
The makers of the spectacular nature documentary Planet Earth have outdone their previous work in this stunning sequel. Planet Earth II is the first BBC series to be filmed in ultra high definition and took more than five years to produce. Viewers will be entranced by Planet Earth II's guided tour, narrated by naturalist David Attenborough, sharing wild ecosystems in 40 different countries and titillating battles among predators, prey and humankind.
Credit: BBC America
Mad Max: Fury Road
97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Set in post-apocalyptic Australia, this action-packed reboot is a tale of perseverance and survival. The movie follows Max (Tom Hardy) and the fierce Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) in their quest to free the wives of the cruel Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), ruler of the Citadel. A ragtag group consisting of Max and the escaped women journeys across a desert wasteland to escape the tyranny enacted by Immortan Joe and his band of War Boys.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Creed
95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Thirty years after the death of Apollo Creed in Rocky IV, Creed's son, Adonis "Donnie" Johnson (Michael B. Jordan), seeks help from retired heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to achieve his dream of becoming a professional boxer. Packed with nostalgic Rocky-esque training sequences and bonding moments, Creed follows Johnson's journey from white-collar worker with a cushy job to formidable underdog.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Sicario
94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
When drug crimes run rampant on the United States-Mexico border, one FBI agent (Emily Blunt) makes it her mission to eradicate the drug cartels responsible for killing her team. Anticipation and danger lurk at every corner in this international action thriller.
Credit: Lionsgate
Arrival
94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
In classic sci-fi fashion, alien life-forms descend upon Earth in 12 strategic locations. While nations teeter on the verge of global war, linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) rushes to find a way to communicate with the extraterrestrial beings.
Credit: Paramount Pictures
The Lego Batman Movie
90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Perfect to watch on family night, The Lego Batman Movie is a fun telling of the Dark Knight story from beginning to end. Join Batman (Will Arnett) as he keeps Gotham City out of the Joker's clutches and takes on a teenage orphan who wishes to become the superhero's sidekick. See Bruce Wayne like never before in this lighthearted adventure.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Sully
85 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Tom Hanks stars as Chesley Sullenberger, the American pilot who safely landed the damaged US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River in 2009. In this biographical drama, Sullenberger saves 155 lives with his quick thinking and aeronautical skills, but the National Transportation Safety Board questions his actions.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Deadpool
84 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
The rare superhero film to receive an R rating, Deadpool pushes the boundaries of comic book movies. Starring Ryan Reynolds as the quick-witted (and foul-mouthed) special forces operative turned superpowered mercenary, Deadpool is an entertaining ride from beginning to end.
Credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Star Trek Beyond
84 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
The third feature film in the Star Trek reboot series, Star Trek Beyond is a sci-fi adventure that takes you through the fringes of Federation space as the USS Enterprise crew takes a break halfway into its five-year mission. However, trouble arises when unknown alien hostiles destroy the USS Enterprise, leaving the crew stranded on a planet inhabited by ruthless enemies who hate the Federation.
Credit: Paramount Pictures
Kong: Skull Island
76 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
A team of scientists explores an uncharted island in the South Pacific with permission from the U.S. government in this thrilling new take on the classic King Kong character. Under the guise of geological research, this ragtag group enters the domain of the mighty Kong: "Skull Island." There, these scientists, led by James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston), quickly learn that they must fight to survive against the island's deadly elements and wildlife.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Split
75 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Split is a psychological thriller that melds horror and supernatural elements in a striking portrayal of mental illness. Antagonist Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) suffers from dissociative identity disorder, which contributes to his 23 developed personalities. Three teenage girls must face Kevin's varied personalities after he kidnaps them in a parking lot and keeps them hostage. With odds stacked against them, the girls work together to make it out, but whether they all get out alive is a different question.
Credit: Universal Pictures
Trolls
74 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Based on the famous troll dolls, this new DreamWorks film brings to life a fun, 3D-animated universe where fantasy and music collide. Follow Princess Poppy and Branch, voiced by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, as they go on a quest to save their village from destruction. Add in humor, PG romance and a few musical numbers, and you've got an amusing movie fit for the whole family.
Credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film Coorporation
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
73 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Fans of the Harry Potter franchise will be more than pleased with this live-action prequel. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a visually stunning film that takes you into America's wizarding world. Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a young conservationist on his way to Arizona, gets sidetracked when the magical creatures contained in his suitcase escape into the streets of New York. Couple in the struggle between wizards and muggles, and the terrorizing Grindelwald, and you have a dramatic and action-filled movie that's just as entertaining as the Harry Potter series.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Pacific Rim
71 percent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes
As war between humankind and interdimensional aliens (Kaiju) wages on in the Pacific, a former pilot (Charlie Hunnam) and trainee (Rinko Kikuchi) join forces to don giant mech-suits and destroy the monstrous invaders. Sharing similarities with popular anime like Gundam and Neon Genesis Evangelion, Pacific Rim brings an American live-action twist to the mech genre. With destruction and death rampant, Pacific Rim is a visual masterpiece that takes you on an emotional roller coaster.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Central Intelligence
69 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Need a good laugh? Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson deliver gut-busting humor in this espionage comedy. Watch as the Rock plays Robbie Weirdicht, a high school outcast turned CIA agent, who seeks help from Calvin Joyner (Hart), a mild-mannered accountant who was once voted most likely to succeed. Through mishaps and mayhem, this rambunctious pair reunites and learns just how different their lives are, all before their 20th high school reunion.
Credit: Warner Bros.