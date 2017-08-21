7 Best Solar Eclipse Glasses on Amazon

Whether you plan to view the 2017 Solar Eclipse from an area within the path of totality or from anywhere else in the country on Aug. 21, it's dangerous to do so without proper eye protection.

Update 8/21: If you don't have time to get glasses today, you can make your own eclipse viewer using our easy instructions.

According to our sister site Space.com's guide to protective, eclipse-ready eyewear, a viewer must be certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and include printed usage instructions on the product itself. We scanned and charted through the American Astronomical Society's reference page of reputable vendors and manufacturers to come up with a list of the best solar eclipse glasses you can buy. [Editor's note: It's come to our attention that Amazon has removed listings for some glasses that the company could not confirm came from a reputable manufacturer or had been certified as meeting ISO standards. Amazon is refunding customers who bought those glasses, and we have removed them from this story.]

Credit: Shutterstock