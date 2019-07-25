The Best Cheap PS4 Games Under $20
Great games don't necessarily have to carry monster price tags. Whether you like first-person shooters, fighting games or action-adventure titles, there are plenty of options for your PlayStation 4 that keep the cost low and the thrills high. Here are the best PS4 games you can grab for less than $20.
Batman: Arkham Knight
The most recent Batman game from Warner Brothers' Arkham series, Batman: Arkham Knight, puts you in the cape and cowl of the Dark Knight as you explore Gotham City. You confront old and new foes while defending your city, or you can take a spin in Rocksteady's uniquely designed Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time ever. Whether you're ripping through the streets or soaring through the sky, Batman: Arkham Knight provides an ultimate superhero experience.
Bloodborne
Combining both fantasy and horror in an action-adventure role-playing game, Bloodborne takes you on an unforgettable expedition throughout the ancient city of Yharnam. You select your own origin story and shape characters through stats and in-game decisions. As the game progresses, you'll uncover dark secrets and fight to survive while you explore Yharnam's cursed streets. Cinematic visuals ensure you see every detail in this gothic environment, while Bloodborne's challenging gameplay puts your wits, strategy and reflexes to the test.
Doom
Doom is a brilliant reboot of the most iconic first-person shooter of all time, delivering viscerally fast and satisfying run-and-gun action that stays true to the original while adding tons of exciting modern wrinkles. The game's gruesomely satisfying glory kills reward aggressive play by doling out health as you dismember demons, and its myriad of collectibles and upgrades give you plenty of reason to explore every nook and cranny of hell. And then there's the pulsing, unforgettable heavy metal soundtrack, which perfectly fuels the gameplay as you balletically bob around and destroy monsters with your shotgun.
Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited will tide you over until Bethesda releases a sixth installment in its Elder Scrolls franchise. Unlike previous games from Bethesda, the Elder Scrolls Online series is a massively multiplayer online RPG. With no subscription required, you journey through Skyrim, Daggerfall and other cities within the continent of Tamriel. Create your own solo adventure or voyage alongside friends, guild mates and thousands of alliance members. The Justice system lets you shape your character's destiny with life-of-crime options, while the Champion system awards points to players who achieve veteran status.
Far Cry 4
As the fourth installment in the revolutionary open world Far Cry series, Far Cry 4 elevates its user experience with cooperative gameplay. Explore the Far Cry universe with your closest buddy and let your guns blaze in this action-packed first-person shooter. If playing solo is more your speed, Far Cry 4's single-player campaign is filled with new terrains, wildlife and gadgets that'll keep you entertained in the warring state of Kyrat.
Final Fantasy XIV Heavensward
If you enjoy a cinematic RPG with a captivating storyline, Final Fantasy XIV Heavensward is one title that delivers. As an expansion to Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, Heavensward lets you play as the Heroes of Eorzea, a group that aims to end the thousand-year Dragonsong War. Fight your way from the ravaged city-state Ishgard and uncover ancient truths buried in its history, while your characters attempt to restore light to the realm. With a new playable race, three unique jobs (Dark Knight, Machinist and Astrologian), open-world and an increased level cap, Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward is an evolvable tale you won’t want to put down.
Inside
The sequel to Playdead's Limbo, Inside is a puzzle-platformer adventure game that follows a young boy's exploration throughout a dystopian world. You fight for your life against obstacles, humans and monsters. If you fail to get through these hurdles, the results can be gruesome.
Journey
Critically acclaimed for its stunning visuals and musical score, Journey lets players explore an ancient and mysterious world. The game thrusts you into an action-packed setting with little explanation and no spoken dialogue, forcing you to interpret the game's storyline on your own. It sounds quirky, but Journey provides innovative and immersive gameplay that will get you hooked.
Life Is Strange
Set in a fictional town called Arcadia Bay, Oregon, Life Is Strange stars a high school senior named Max Caulfield who can rewind time at will. In this riveting five-episode interactive graphic adventure, you'll uncover the dark side of Arcadia Bay and the consequences that come with changing the past. Your choices determine how the game ends, making Life Is Strange worthy of multiple playthroughs.
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
The second collection of Capcom’s famous Blue Bomber, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 includes reproductions of games 7 to 10. Join Dr. Wily and his Robot Masters through retro 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit adventures. The collection also brings additional content, such as time trials, online leaderboard challenges, a music player and an extensive gallery of illustrations. You can also try your hand at additional modes originally released as DLC for Mega Man 9 and 10, which include extra stages and playable characters. Credit: Capcom Co.
Minecraft
Appropriate for all ages, Minecraft lets your imagination run wild in an expansive and customizable world. Boasting an enthusiastic fan base, Minecraft allows you to create your own pixelated empire or go the adventurous route in the game's Survival Mode. Whether you want to play alone, online or with a local group, Minecraft promises endless possibilities, especially with the numerous updates and themed add-on packs the game regularly receives.
Nidhogg 2
Nidhogg 2 tests your wits and speed as you face off with numerous opponents and try to avoid getting eaten by the Nidhogg, a flying worm with a huge appetite. Duel against the game's AI or a friend as you both race down an arena. Whoever makes it to the end first, wins!
Night in the Woods
If adventure is something you seek, Night in the Woods is a unique exploration game that may pique your interests with its dark humor. Play as Mae Borowski, a snarky college dropout who also happens to be a cat. Run, jump and use a number of supernatural powers to voyage into Mae's crumbling hometown, Possum Springs. Only you can help Mae uncover life's meaning in this colorful 2D exploit.
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 + Arcade Game Series
With new 3D graphics and funky visuals, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 takes the classic maze game to a new level. Strategically chomp your way through stages while ghosts chase you around. Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 includes new game modes like Score Attack and Adventure Mode, where you’ll find yourself chasing fast fleeing fruit or battling big bosses. A bonus PS4 Theme and Avatar are available with this purchase.
Pyre
Pyre is a party-based RPG where you lead a band of exiles through a vast ancient world. Packed with battles along the way, Pyre lets you explore this alternate universe with your exiles in tow through a series of visually stunning celestial landmarks. With a compelling storyline and distinct gameplay, Pyre is one game you’ll want to play more than once. With a single-player campaign and two-player Versus Mode, you can test your skills in a ritual showdown.
Rad Rodgers
Rad Rodgers brings 90’s styled PC platformer games back to life in this tale that follows Rad, a young boy who plays “too many” video games. Rad dozes off after a late night gaming session and wakes up inside his television, where he must get through his own video game. It is there, Rad meets Dusty, his sassy and now-sentient game console. The pair joins forces and you tail their journey through seven dangerous and action-packed stages. With fun puzzles, tunes and easter eggs, Rad Rodgers is an adventure-filled ride.
Resident Evil 4 Standard Edition
The Capcom survival series that probably contributed to a few sleepless nights will reel you in again with its riveting storyline. Resident Evil 4 reunites you with Leon S. Kennedy years after the events of a previous Resident Evil game. You'll follow Leon's journey as an American federal agent tasked with rescuing the president's daughter. With adrenaline-packed adventures in Europe and new enemies, your time playing as Leon will be a memorable one. Advanced AI and behind-the-camera views challenge your third-person shooting skills, while breathtaking graphics ensure you see every detail.
Rocket League
If you need a game for entertaining party guests, look no further than Rocket League, which is one of the most popular multiplayer games under $20. Challenge your friends with customized rocket cars in this zany soccer game, and see who can score the most goals. Season-mode gameplay is also available with unlockable content.
Sonic Mania
Experience Sega’s blast from the past in Sonic Mania, a 2D Sonic adventure running game with retro-styled HD graphics at 60 frames per second. With multiple playable characters, Sonic Mania lets you explore levels as Sonic, Tails or Knuckles. Using their special abilities, fight against Dr. Eggman and his robot army, as well as new bosses. Play alone or with a friend in Co-Op Mode, or challenge other players in Competition Mode.
Street Fighter V
A PS4 console exclusive, Street Fighter V continues the series' long tradition of being a combative arcade game. Introducing new strategies, battle mechanics and unique abilities, Street Fighter V provides an all-new experience that'll challenge your button-mashing skills. Add in Street Fighter V's cinematic story mode and varied cast that includes 28 playable characters, and you're sure to find plenty of deep fighting action to sink your teeth into.
The Last of Us Remastered
Remodeled for the PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered features higher-resolution character models in 1080p, improved lighting, shadows and other gameplay improvements. Explore a brutal post-pandemic universe with Joel and Ellie while they travel across the U.S. and fight for survival against zombies and ill-intentioned humans. Unlike the standard version, The Last of Us Remastered includes a single-player prequel, The Last of Us: Left Behind, which delves into Ellie's past.
Titanfall 2
Titanfall 2 delivers a crafted first-person shooter that delves into the relationship of man and machine. Dive into the deepest reaches of space as pilot protagonist Jack Cooper and his Titan companion as they battle their way through the wilderness and complex facilities. Titanfall 2 also features a full suite of thrilling multiplayer modes that let you battle it out both on foot and in the cockpit of a giant Titan.
Don't Starve
Wilson the scientist (and others once you unlock them) is trapped on an unfriendly island, and must use his wits to fend off monsters, madness, the cold, and of course starvation. You explore the randomly generated island to gather materials to help you do this, with each character having unique attributes that help and hinder your efforts. There’s loads of strange locations and items to discover, making each play session memorable as you slowly expand your knowledge. The longer you survive, the better your final score, and the better your chance of tracking down the villain who put you here in the first place.
Ratchet and Clank (2016)
The rebooted PS2 platformer takes the well loved original game and varnishes it with a glamorous cinematic sheen, plus refining the platforming and shooting mechanics to make it feel better than ever. The story, although retooled as well, remains similar: an alien mechanic meets a lost robot who carries a dangerous warning about a plan to destroy planets around the galaxy. With their only hope being galactic hero Captain Qwark, the pair set off to find him, gathering information, money and a strange and dangerous arsenal of weapons on the way.
Invisible, Inc.
This stealth strategy roguelike starts you very much on the back foot. Your private spy agency has been compromised by the megacorporations you infiltrate, and now you have just 72 hours to regroup and begin a final mission to preserve the life of your AI companion, Incognita. With various tools, you send agents on other missions to gather resources and allies, with each location and its goals being randomly generated. You’ll spend a long time agonising over each move you make, as your mistakes stick, no matter how terrible the outcome. A high stakes puzzle that always has a fresh experience for you every time you play/
The Turing Test
In orbit around Jupiter’s moon Europa, Ava Turing is awoken by the spacecraft’s AI. Her crewmates, who were building a base on the moon’s surface, are in danger, and she must travel down at once to aid them. The game here is one of first-person puzzling, using a gun that can either extract or deliver power to other machines. It’s very much in the mould of games like Portal, but it’s still got plenty of imagination of its own to make both the story and the puzzles worth your time.
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
In the distant future, Earth has been taken over by animal-like machines, with humanity forced back to a pre-industrial way of living, scared of the technology that drove them there. Aloy is part of this society, but her strange connections to the machines makes her an outcast. Taking control of her survival and hunting abilities, you’ll travel a world full of dangerous metal creatures, as you learn how the current world came to be, and of others who seek to use the devices of the past for their own big plans.
