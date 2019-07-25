The Best Cheap PS4 Games Under $20

Don't Starve

Wilson the scientist (and others once you unlock them) is trapped on an unfriendly island, and must use his wits to fend off monsters, madness, the cold, and of course starvation. You explore the randomly generated island to gather materials to help you do this, with each character having unique attributes that help and hinder your efforts. There’s loads of strange locations and items to discover, making each play session memorable as you slowly expand your knowledge. The longer you survive, the better your final score, and the better your chance of tracking down the villain who put you here in the first place.

Credit: Klei Entertainment