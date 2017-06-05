The Biggest Announcements of WWDC 2017

HomePod is a Siri-Powered Smart Speaker

Apple finally has an answer to Amazon Echo and Google Home. Launching in December for $349, HomePod is a compact, slick-looking smart speaker that connects to your Apple Music account and pumps out big sound thanks to a whole bunch of fancy audio tech packed inside.

But HomePod really stands out with its smarts. The speaker is spatially aware, meaning it’ll optimize music playback whether it’s tucked in the corner of your kitchen or placed in the middle of your living room. You can control HomePod via Siri voice controls, pair it with another HomePod, and sync it up with Apple HomeKit devices to make it the center of your smart home.