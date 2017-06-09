Best Father's Day Tech Gifts for 2017
He gave you piggyback rides to your heart's content and ran by your side as you learned to bike without training wheels. Forget the neckties and cheap whiskey. This year, give dad the gifts he actually wants. From the inexpensive but practical Tile Mate Keyfinder to the timeless Even H1 Headphones, we've found gifts to match every taste and budget.
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
Upgrade your dad's timepiece with the Tizen-powered Gear S3. Unlike other smartwatches, this one looks like a traditional watch and less like a shrunken smartphone. The watch features a 46-millimeter stainless-steel casing alongside an always-on OLED display, which boasts 16 million colors and is dustproof and waterproof. Built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Samsung Pay mean you'll also be able to leave the smartphone at home. Even better, the watch comes with a full year of free Under Armour apps, so Dad can be stylish and fit.
Jabra Sport Coach Special Edition
For the active dad who still works out and doesn't care to wear a fitness tracker, the Jabra Sport Pulse Bluetooth Earbuds feature a built-in heart rate monitor that measures your heart rate via your inner ear. The sweat and weather resistant earbuds can also monitor your VO2 max, a numerical measurement of your body's ability to consume oxygen.
Cuff-Daddy Silver USB Flash Drive Cufflinks 32GB
Turn your dad into a modern-day James Bond — albeit a geeky one — with these USB flash drive cufflinks. Each cufflink can hold 16GB of data for a combined 32GB of total storage. The cufflinks come in a stylish clamshell box that also doubles as a travel box for the mini drives.
Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S8 Case with Kickstand
Your Galaxy S8 is your prized possession, so it only makes sense you'd only use the very best to protect it. This case offers dual-layer protection with a flexible frame and rigid outer shell. It has air cushion technology to resist impacts and has been certified to withstand drops. Moreover, it has a built-in kickstand for those times you want to sit back and stream.
Insignia 55-inch 4K Smart Roku HDTV
What's better than a 4K HDTV? A 4K TV with the best interface on the market — the Roku OS. This dad-friendly TV is easy to use and even includes voice search. If you're worried about picture quality, we tested this TV and found that it offers surprisingly good picture quality with smooth action sequences and a 4K picture so detailed that you'll be able to spot the stuntman from the lead actor.
Worx 6.5-inch 28V Cordless Electric Landroid Mower
Relieve your dad of any manual backyard work with the Worx Landroid Mower. Like an outdoor version of iRobot's Roomba, the Landroid is capable of cutting grass 1.6 inches to 4 inches high. It glides effortlessly across your property and can even mow narrow passages. Built-in rain sensors shut the system down if the grass is wet and the Landroid is smart enough to return to its charging dock when it runs low on juice.
XLR8 Connect and Go Back Pack Diaper Bag
This stylish backpack lets you store a baby's diapers and your favorite gadgets simultaneously. It has over 20 pockets that can house diapers, wipes, and bottles, but also features dedicated spots for smartphones, charging cables, and more. Best of all, it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker than can be used to play a baby's — or dad's — favorite tunes.
UDI U845 Voyager 6 UFO HexaCopter RC Drone
Your dad spent a lot of his money buying you toys, so it's only fair for you to return the favor with this RC Drone. The bare-bones quadcopter keeps things simple with intuitive controls and a built-in camera. Videos and stills are captured at 1280 x 720 pixels and 30 frames per second. The battery offers about 8 minutes of fly time — which is average for drones in this price range — and you can purchase spare batteries for around $8.
Pico Brew
The Pico Brew takes your dad's love of beer to a whole new level, allowing him to brew his favorite craft beers from the comfort of his home. You can choose from hundreds of different craft beer styles, including IPAs, stouts, lagers and more. The company has partnered with over 100 breweries, including Rogue, Abita and 21st Amendment. Best of all, you can customize and adjust recipes to your liking.
LifeProof LifeActiv Suction Mount
The Lifeproof LifeActiv Suction Mount is an adjustable, hands-free mount that lets your dad easily check his GPS, change music or look at maps while on the road. It keeps his smartphone at eye level and includes everything you need to get started. The mount is compatible with all LifeProof cases as well as other brand cases.
Tivoli Audio Model One Digital Bluetooth
Tivoli's Model One Digital blends timeless design with modern technology. The AM/FM radio features an oversize tuning knob, which is reminiscent of the ones on classic radios, but this rectangular radio is anything but dated. It packs built-in Bluetooth, which lets you stream music from any nearby Bluetooth-enabled device. It also houses a 3-inch full-range driver that provides an impressive sonic punch. The wood veneer cabinet is available in various colors.
Tile Mate keyfinder
The Tile Mate keyfinder is the perfect gift for the forgetful dad. Attach the tiny device to your keys, or any other item you frequently misplace, and then wirelessly connect the device to your smartphone via Bluetooth. When you can't remember where your keys are, you log on to the app, which, in turn, activates an alarm that will sound off wherever your missing item might be hiding.
Wacaco MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker
It may look like a thermos, but the Wacaco MiniPresso is a portable, single-serve espresso maker for the outdoor enthusiast. Just add finely ground coffee to its filter basket, fill the device with hot water, and start pumping your cup of espresso. Each pump forces water through the coffee and into the cup. Best of all, there's no barista asking for a tip at the end.
Samsung Gear VR 2017
The Gear VR is one of the most popular virtual-reality headsets on the market. The new 2017 edition adds a new color palette that matches the Galaxy S8, but it also comes with a new one-handed controller for a more deeply engaging experience. The controller sports a circular touchpad at the top, along with volume buttons. There's also a rear-mounted trigger, which should come in handy if Pops happens to enjoy first-person shooters. Just remember, the Gear VR requires a compatible Samsung smartphone.
Even H1 Headphones
Made from metal, leather and real walnut wood, the Even H1s are definitely a good-looking set of headphones. But these cans are more than eye candy, as they use the company's proprietary EarPrint technology that tunes the music to dad's ears — so he won't miss a single drum beat, guitar strum or whisper of his favorite music.
