New Asus Eee PC Goes WiMAX

New WiMAX gear, new Eee PCs

At Computex Tuesday, Asus worked hard to let conference-goers and the public know that WiMAX is a big part of the company’s product road-map. This display shows off a WiMAX base-station and notebook dongle, but the company also intends to include WiMAX in the new Asus WiMAX Eee PC 901, as well as a few other wireless networking peripherals. The company also let loose a few more variants of the Eee PC, all with larger screens, colorful outer shells, and new and improved batteries.

Let us warn you: Don’t bother hunting for pricing information. Asus hasn’t provided that kind of information yet, but we expect it in coming weeks.