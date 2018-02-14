Here's A List of PS4 Exclusives to Play in 2018

The Inpatient

Asylums have never felt scarier than in this immersive psychological-horror VR game that functions as a prequel to the hit game Until Dawn. The game functions as an interactive story in which your choices affect the overall narrative. You are cast as the titular inpatient, suffering from amnesia and trying to figure out how you ended up at this mental hospital. Innovatively, the game allows you to use your voice to say lines out loud in order to select options. Although the gameplay is relatively short, The Inpatient encourages multiple playthroughs so you can learn more about the asylum.

Credit: Sony