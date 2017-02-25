Tech Recap: iPhone Explosion, Early Nintendo Switch Reviews and More
Tech moves fast, and it's not easy keeping up with every announcement, leak and review. Fret not -- we're here to help. From the sudden combustion of an iPhone 7 and the latest Galaxy S8 leaks to early impressions of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch, here are the tech stories you need to know about this week.
An iPhone 7 Plus Just Blew Up
First the Galaxy Note 7, now the iPhone 7? Twitter user Brianna Olivas posted a scary video of her smoking iPhone 7 Plus, which allegedly exploded out of nowhere and started steaming shortly after. Apple is currently investigating the issue, which is hopefully a one-off and not the start of a nationwide recall.
Early Nintendo Switch Reviews Are In
Early impressions of the Nintendo Switch are out in the wild, and it looks like the critics are (mostly) loving it. Nintendo's new hybrid console is getting lots of praise for its design, ease of use, and the simple joy of being able to instantly take a game from your TV on the go. Still, reviewers are having some issues with the Joy-Con controllers' wireless abilities, and have concerns about the system's still-unavailable online features.
Galaxy S8 Release Date, S8 Plus Specs Leak
If the rumors are true, you won't be waiting long to get your hands on Samsung's Galaxy S8. The hotly anticipated smartphone will reportedly launch on April 21, following an official unveiling on March 29. We also got our best look yet at the S8 Plus' specs, which include a huge 6.2-inch display, a 12-megapixel camera and an Iris scanner that could let you unlock the phone with your face.
A Fitness Tracker That’s Actually Easy to Use
Fitness trackers can be invaluable health companions, but they can also be intimidating for folks who don't want to master a bunch of different apps and features. That's what makes the Mio Slice a strong contender. This fitness band combines stats such as movement and calories burned into a single, easy to understand "fitness score" meaning you won't have to dig through a ton of numbers to know when you're making progress.
PS4 Beats Xbox One, Or Is It Vice Versa?
What better way to settle a console dispute than with a good old fashioned argument? Andrew Freedman makes the case for the more popular PS4, citing its superior first-party game library and PlayStation VR support as major pros. But Mike Andronico (this guy) thinks the Xbox One is still a better buy, thanks to its backwards compatibility, better entertainment features and robust online services.
Critics Go Crazy Over Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Nintendo isn't just launching the Switch next week -- it's also dropping The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, one of the company's most anticipated games in years. Fortunately for fans of the franchise, Breath of the Wild (which is launching for both Switch and Wii U) is shaping up to be one of the best Zelda games yet. Critics are giving big praise to the game's dynamic open world that you can tackle as you see fit, while noting that it offers a satisfying degree of challenge that Zelda games haven't offered in a while. It certainly doesn't hurt that it looks and sounds beautiful.
iPhone 8 Has New Secret Weapon Against Samsung
The Galaxy S8 might have iris scanning, but Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 could take things a step further. The company has reportedly acquired Israeli startup RealFace, a startup that claims to boast the "world's best facial recognition" around. Instead of just tracking your eyes for things like logging in to your phone, the iPhone 8 could potentially scan your entire face, which would open up a ton of cool functionality for security, personalization and just plain old fun.
WhatsApp Steals Another Feature from Snapchat
Another day, another Snapchat clone. This one comes from popular secure messaging app WhatsApp, whose new WhatsApp Status feature is nearly identical to the colorful, emoji-filled "Stories" you see on Snapchat every day. While it seems like a shameless knock-off, you'll get to send your silly shots with the same security as a regular encrypted WhatsApp message.
Mac Malware Getting Much Worse: Protect Yourself
Macs have a reputation for being secure, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be prepared for scary new software threats. According to a new report out of the RSA security conference, macOS is more vulnerable than you think, and experts believe that hackers will find new ways to infiltrate the software in 2017. Fortunately, you have options, such as running the right Mac antivirus programs and utilizing various the various free tools at your disposal.
Meet the Smartest Alexa Skill Yet
Alexa is great for providing quick answers to requests like "what's the weather?" and "order me a pizza," but what if the virtual assistant could singlehandedly sort out your email inbox? That's the idea behind Notion's new Alexa skill, which can read your email out loud, delete unneeded messages and pick out the most important emails in your inbox.
