Tech Recap: iPhone Explosion, Early Nintendo Switch Reviews and More

Critics Go Crazy Over Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo isn't just launching the Switch next week -- it's also dropping The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, one of the company's most anticipated games in years. Fortunately for fans of the franchise, Breath of the Wild (which is launching for both Switch and Wii U) is shaping up to be one of the best Zelda games yet. Critics are giving big praise to the game's dynamic open world that you can tackle as you see fit, while noting that it offers a satisfying degree of challenge that Zelda games haven't offered in a while. It certainly doesn't hurt that it looks and sounds beautiful.