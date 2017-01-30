Best Google Daydream View Games

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes - ($9.99)

In this clever cooperative game, you are trapped in a room with a bomb set to explode. Nearby, your friends in the real world have blueprints with instructions on how to defuse the bomb but, since they're not wearing a DayDream View, they can’t see what you see. Thus, it’s a race against time as your friends walk you through how to disable the bomb while you try to keep your head and follow instructions. The game is quite exciting and this skillful incorporation of gameplay is quite appealing. Keep Talking is a guaranteed must-have for parties.