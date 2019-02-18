Panasonic Reveals All-Out OLED TV Assault — Expands Range to Four Models

Panasonic is going big on OLED in 2019... really big. At its 2019 European Conference in Frankfurt, it took the wrappers off of a number of new OLED TVs and announced that it will be offering double the line-up of its fledgling 2018 range, revealing three new sets.

Add these to the already-announced Panasonic GZ2000, which the company showed off at CES, and what you have is one of the most expansive OLED ranges around.



The new TVs revealed are as follows: the GZ1500, GZ1000 and GZ950 range. Panasonic has decided to keep a number of the features that can be found on its flagship set for these, lower-priced OLEDs.

These features include support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and they all also boast Panasonic's HCX PRO Intelligent processor.

The have all been fine-tuned by Hollywood colorist Stefan Sonnenfeld and have the UHD Premium badge of approval.

The TVs also make use of HLG Photos compatibility, which is HDR tech that can be found in the new Lumix S1 and Lumix S1 R camera range.

The biggest change comes in the loss of the up-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. When we listened to these speakers at CES 2019, they were phenomenal — paired with an Atmos soundscape, they sounded brilliant.

The new range of OLEDs do not have these speakers on board but they are Atmos friendly at least.

The closest the new range gets to the physical up-firing speakers of the GZ200 is the new Blade Speaker that’s built into the base of the GZ1500. This is a front-firing speaker and sounded pretty powerful in our brief time with the unit.

When it comes to the GZ950 range, the speakers are your standard built-in variety.

The new OLED range is available from June, in both 55- and 65-inch sizes, with pricing to be announced.