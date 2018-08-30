Amazon's Top Bluetooth Speaker Is Now Just $20

Cambridge Works' Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect companion for those late summer days.

(Image credit: Cambridge Works)

The IPX5-certified speaker is weather resistant, so it can survive splashes of water, whether you're at the beach or by the pool.

Normally priced at $27.99, Cambridge Soundworks is currently selling its speaker for $24.99. However, Amazon is one-upping Cambridge and taking an extra $5 off (just click the coupon box underneath the speaker's price) for a final cost of $19.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for this speaker.

The travel-friendly Oontz produces bright, clear vocals and can pair wirelessly to any Bluetooth-enabled tablet or smartphone. Its battery is rated at up to 12 hours of playtime and there's even a built-in mic for taking hands-free calls. In terms of performance, the speaker is capable of 10 watts of peak output power.

Amazon's coupon is valid for a limited time only, so we recommend snatching this one up before it sells out.