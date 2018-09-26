OnePlus 6T Tipped for Oct. 17 Launch

The OnePlus 6T is very, very near. At least, if a mysterious event invitation is to be believed.



The invitation has leaked on the Chinese social network Weibo, and indicates that the event is happening Oct. 17.

"Unlock the speed," the event reads. "OnePlus 6T Launch Event, October 17, India."

As GSM Arena notes, this would take place the day after Huawei's Mate 20 Pro launches in London.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display with a built-in fingerprint sensor, and it may feature three cameras on the back. OnePlus may also be ditching the headphone jack. The most important feature will likely be the price, as we expect it cost under $600 just like the current OnePlus 6.

Obviously, this is still just a rumor, and we can't make any claims about the invite's authenticity yet. We expect to hear an official release date from OnePlus some time in the next few weeks.