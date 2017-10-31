OnePlus 5T Leak Reveals Big Plans for the Display

OnePlus's next phone will reportedly adopt a new design inspired by devices like Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, the Essential Phone and others — at least according to the rumor mill. And now we might have caught our best glimpse yet at the OnePlus 5T.

(Image credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks))

Serial leaker Evan Blass has published an image to Twitter that he says, is the "top-half of OnePlus 5T." The image, which appears to be a press render that the company would use to promote the phone, shows a device with thin bezels on either side and a black strip at the top to house the earpiece, front-facing camera, and more.

OnePlus has been rumored to be planning an update to the OnePlus 5 in time for the holidays. While that phone was well-reviewed, it also featured a fairly standard design with big bezels and a physical home button. Meanwhile, popular smartphones from Samsung and others came with revamped designs that ditched the bezels and delivered screens that covered most of the devices' faces.

OnePlus apparently wants to keep pace with those smartphones and is said to be preparing the bezel-less OnePlus 5T in time for a mid-November launch. The timing of the launch would also mirror what OnePlus did last year, when the OnePlus 3 made way for the OnePlus 3T a few months after that earlier phone's intro.

According to reports, the OnePlus 5T would match most of the specs of the OnePlus 5, but the revamped design would differentiate the two phones. Judging by the Blass leak, however, it appears OnePlus' design is more reminiscent of the Galaxy S8 or even the LG G6 rather than Apple's iPhone X, which similarly stretches its screen across the face.

In addition to its bigger screen, the OnePlus 5T is slated to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. It's unclear how much the new phone would cost, but OnePlus is expected to unveil the device on Nov. 16.