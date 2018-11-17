Nintendo's Classic Consoles Are In Stock and on Sale

Retro gaming fans rejoice! Nintendo is serving up plenty of digital nostalgia this holiday season with a little help from Walmart. The NES and SNES Classic, Nintendo's popular retro consoles, which are rarely discounted, are on sale for $49.99 and $69.96. It's the perfect stocking stuffer for the gamer in your life.

There is a bit of a catch though, you'll have to create a new Walmart account and use the coupon code "ELLEN10" during checking out to reap those holiday savings. If you're planning on getting one, you should do it fast because neither console tends to stick around for long.

Between the NES (30 games) and SNES Classic (21 games), you're getting 51 classic titles that will such as Kid Icarus, Metroid, Super Mario Bros. Tecmo Bowl, Yoshi's Island, Kirby's Dream Course and Secret of Mana. And with the SNES Classic, you get the previously unreleased Star Fox 2. Whichever system you choose, you're gifting a great potpourri of gaming goodness. And thanks to their miniature dimensions, both systems are a cool stocking stuffer.