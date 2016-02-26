Mortal Kombat XL: What You Need to Know

One of this generation's biggest fighting games is about to get a whole lot more massive. Mortal Kombat XL is a huge re-release of hit fighting game Mortal Kombat X, packaging the core game with every bloody bit of downloadable content that has come out for it since the game first launched in April 2015.

The new release also heralds the arrival of four awesome new combatants (including guest stars Leatherface and Alien), who you can buy separately if you already own the original game. Whether you're thinking about snagging MKXL or just want to get your paws on the new content, here's what you need to know.

What is Mortal Kombat XL?

Mortal Kombat XL is a repackaging of 2015's Mortal Kombat X, pairing the original game with its two major expansion packs: Kombat Pack 1 and Kombat Pack 2. It's available on March 1 on PS4 and Xbox One for $60.



What's new about it?

Mortal Kombat XL heralds the arrival of Kombat Pack 2 (also sold separately), which includes four new fighters as well as a whole ton of new costumes. Classic MK fans can look forward to drunken master Bo' Rai Cho as well as Tri-borg, a cyber-ninja who incorporates the styles of series staples Cyrax, Sektor and Smoke.



Triborg takes on Sub-Zero

Rounding out the pack is Texas Chainsaw Massacre icon Leatherface, as well as the menacing Xenomorph from the Alien movies. Yep, this means that Leatherface, Jason, Alien and Predator are all in the same game, allowing you create the horror movie deathmatch of your dreams.



Pre-ordering Mortal Kombat XL gets you the Cosplay Pack, which allows female fighters Cassie Cage and Jacqui Briggs to dress up as the likes of Sub-Zero and Scorpion.



What if I already own Mortal Kombat X and just want the new stuff?

Existing Mortal Kombat X owners have a couple of options. If you never bought any of the game's DLC, the XL Pack gets you Kombat Pack 1 and 2 for $25. If you already have the first Kombat Pack, you can snag Kombat Pack 2 for $20.

What if I don't buy any of the new content?

Don't worry, you've still got plenty to look forward to. Starting March 1, all MKX owners will get the game's latest balance updates, a new stage called The Pit X, and a Medieval Costume Pack that includes new skins for Kotal Kahn, Kung Jin and Ferra Torr. Developer NetherRealm Studios is also working on a revamped online experience for the game, which will be available to all players at no extra cost.

Wait, there's no PC version of Mortal Kombat XL?

Unfortunately not. While Mortal Kombat X and Kombat Pack 1 launched for PC, the title was riddled with problems at launch, and NetherRealm has opted (as confirmed in this forum post) to stop supporting that version of the game. It's a bummer, but if you want to stay current with Mortal Kombat, you'll have to play on console.

Should I buy Mortal Kombat XL?

The original Mortal Kombat X was an excellent fighting game that was already stuffed with content to begin with, and Mortal Kombat XL just gives you even more of it. If you've yet to try out the latest game in the series, now's the time to jump in.