Microsoft HoloLens Preorder Will Cost You $3,000

Developers, it's time to break open those piggy banks. The Development Edition of Microsoft's HoloLens is now available for preorder, to the tune of $3,000. The first wave of shipments is scheduled to launch March 30.

To be eligible for the Development Edition, Microsoft says you must be a developer in the U.S. or Canada. And you must be part of the Windows Insider program, which means you opt-in to receive preview builds of Windows 10 and to give feedback on those builds to the computing giant. The site is now taking applications. If approved, developers will be invited to purchase the headset.



Billed as "the first and only fully untethered holographic computer", HoloLens is a headset that allows the wearer to visually and audibly interact with projects in an open space. Essentially that means that it uses augmented reality to create images without cutting the wearer off from the real world. Unlike such VR headsets as the Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, HoloLens doesn't require a phone to work, thanks to its built-in processor and power source.

Since its initial debut, Microsoft has brought several new partners into the fold to create content for the HoloLens, including Volvo Cars and Autodesk Fusion 360. More established partners include NASA, Trimble and Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic.



Hololens ships with Skype for video chats, HoloStudio for building in 3D, Actiongram Beta for Instagram-like social interaction, and RoboRaid, a first-person shooter. The device will ship with a carrying case, microfiber cloth, charger, microUSB 2.0 cable and clicker, which lets you engage whatever program you're using.



Unfortunately, for the rest of us, there's no word on a release date for the consumer edition. However Build, Microsoft's annual developer is scheduled for March 30, so hopefully the company will have some good news for the rest of us, excited for the future of virtual and augmented reality.