Logitech G402 Claims Gaming Mouse Top Speed

Logitech has never been a company to shy away from bold claims about its products, and its newest gaming mouse is no exception. The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury aims to combine the fastest response time on the market with a comfortable design optimized for first-person shooters (FPS).

The Hyperion Fury is available for pre-order as of today, costs $60 and will start shipping out within the next few weeks. Supposedly, the Hyperion Fury is the fastest peripheral on the market. The mouse boasts tracking speeds of 500 inches per second (IPS), beating out even Logitech's own Proteus Core by 200.

Logitech designed the Hyperion Fury with FPS players in mind, pointing out that high-level shooter fans often move their mice faster than the cursor can keep up. In addition to the fast tracking speed, the mouse will also offer a comfortable grip and movement without much friction.

Beyond that, the Hyperion Fury sounds very consistent with Logitech's other gaming mice. The device will have eight programmable buttons, five available dots-per-inch (DPI) settings that users can change on-the-fly and a "sniper" button that lowers DPI temporarily to line up headshots. The mouse uses an optical sensor and maxes out at 4,000 DPI.

Tom's Guide will render a full verdict on the Hyperion Fury when we review it, but until then, it looks like a streamlined alternative to the excellent Proteus Core gaming mouse, with very specific genre preferences.



