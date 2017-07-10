New LG Q6 Is Like a G6 Mini

Love the G6's FullVision display but want something you can use one-handed? LG is set to announce and release the Q6, a mini version of its G6 smartphone, on July 11 at an event in Poland.

A screenshot from LG's trailer.

The company released a teaser for the new phone on YouTube, which starts with a photo of a window before showing the outline of a phone with almost no bezels, similar to the G6. It touts the FullVision screen on the G6, with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Rumors have pegged it at 5.4 inches, smaller than the 5.7-inch screen on the regular G6.

"A full, exQuisite view is what you need. Q-rious? July 11th. Coming soon," the description reads. (Super subtle with those Qs, LG!)

Specs that leaked on Geekbench last week include a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor (possibly a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430) and 3GB of RAM. It's rumored to have just one camera instead of the G6's dual rear shooters, as well as a lower-resolution display.

There's no price just yet, but that announcement should come with the reveal of the actual phone.



