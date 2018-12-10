Amazon Takes $30 Off New Kindle Paperwhite

When Amazon first announced its latest Paperwhite e-reader, I was super-excited by its waterproof redesign, but a little annoyed by the $10 price-bump. But if you click buy today, you'll get the new Kindle Paperwhite for $99, which is $30 off, the lowest price we've seen so far.

The 2018 Kindle Paperwhite also features a refined display with 1 more LED light than the previous model, and shaved-down bezels that are flush with the display. It's a refinement of an already great product, and one that's very worthy of your consideration.

To test its waterproofing, we dropped the new Paperwhite in a dunk-tank bucket filled with tap water, and observed it for 20 minutes (more than enough time to resemble you dropping it underwater). When the Paperwhite came out of the drink, it was just as responsive as it would have been before it had gone in.

