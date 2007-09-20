8 iPod Docks Reviewed

Altec Lansing IM600: Speakers You Can Take Everywhere

Ergonomics with travel in mind

The Altec Lansing iM600 is an audio system designed for mobile use. The dock part of the device is retractable and folds out when you press a button on the front. It weighs only two pounds (900 grams), so it’s easy to take with you. The device sports a glossy, stripped-down design, and the overall finish is fairly good. However, we have doubts about how well the device’s closure system will hold up if you use it often.

Not for iPods only...

The iM600 falls into the category of iPod docks that take a multidisciplinary approach. Of course, the iPod is its primary target. But its auxiliary input lets it connect to any player or other audio source that uses a 3.5 jack. The inclusion of an FM radio function is also a plus. The radio remote control lets you memorize up to four different stations. With its retractable antenna , the quality of the reception is amazing. Another strong point: The dock has USB connectivity, letting you transfer data from a PC to the iPod without removing the player, which is very practical.

Less-than-perfect sound quality

Though the unit is capable of putting out volume levels well above what you’d hope for in its category, the sound quality is only average. We noted problems when the bass and treble made demands simultaneously. The bass was crackly. But in other circumstances, the sound was generally acceptable for a device this size. This model has the SFX (Sound Field Expander) technology, which widens the soundstage. But even with SFX enabled, the problems were still audible.

Pros Cons Good Design Sound is sometimes mediocre FM Radio Fragile closure system Ergonomics

