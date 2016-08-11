New iPhone 7 Photos Seal It: The Plus is the True Flagship

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are officially the worst kept secrets in tech. We now have a tentative launch event date (Sept. 7), release date (Sept. 16), and a whole mess of details about Apple's new phones. But what's most interesting are the clear differences emerging between the smaller iPhone 7 and bigger 7 Plus.

Take a look at this newly posted image of Apple's two new phones side by side, obtained by 9to5Mac via a Czech site. See the big difference?

(Image credit: iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus/Credit: LetemSvètem)

The iPhone 7 Plus is not just a lot bigger, it sports a larger dual-lens camera, one that will reportedly capture brighter images with better colors. This will be the phone you want to use in low light for shooting. Previously, only the Plus boasted optical image stabilization, but it's not clear if that will continue to be the case.

MORE: Leaked iPhone 7 Videos: See Apple's Next Phone Up Close

You'll also notice that, as with previous leaked images, both handsets lack the ugly bands on the back. What's missing on the iPhone 7 Plus is a Smart Connector for attaching accessories, which we've seen in previous leaks. Maybe there will really be a third iPhone after all — some rumors suggest Apple is developing an iPhone 7 Pro — but we'll have to see.

Getting back to the differences between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the Plus will probably still have the higher resolution screen (1920 x 1080 vs 1334 x 750 pixels) and also come with more storage (64GB vs 32GB). We also expect more endurance from the Plus, because it will have room for a bigger battery.

So why even consider the regular iPhone 7? Well, not everyone wants a big-screen phablet. Plus, the iPhone 7 Plus will likely cost $100 more. Who knows, maybe the delta will be even higher this time around, especially if Apple adds features not visible in leaked product shots such as wireless charging.

Overall, though, if you want the most cutting edge iPhone 7, it seems like the Plus will be the way to go. Let us know in the comments which way you're leaning, or if you'd prefer a shiny new Galaxy Note 7 instead.