iOS 12 Complete Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos for Your iPhone

How to Manage Notifications in iOS 12

Notifications are a necessary part of smartphones — you want to know when that VIP email comes in or if you've got an upcoming appointment. But some apps go overboard with making your phone buzz and beep. Fortunately, iOS 12 takes a step toward silencing some of your more attention-seeking apps.

You can still manage notifications as in previous versions of iOS by going to Settings and tapping on Notifications. But iOS 12 offers a new shortcut right from the phone's lock screen, along with a better way of grouping notifications together. Here's how it works.—Philip Michaels

1. From the lock screen, swipe up from the middle of the screen to bring up the Notification Center.

2. You'll see the usual string of notifications; however, you may notice that some notifications from the same app look like they're stacked on top of one another. Tap on that stack. (In this case, we're looking at the notifications from the HQ trivia app.)

3. Once you tap on the stacked notifications, they'll fan out to display each one. You can tap on the relevant notification to go to the app, or you can clear those multiple notifications by tapping on the X icon. Tapping Show Less" will make the notifications stack on top of each other again.

4. To manage notifications, swipe left. In addition to the View and Clear buttons found in previous versions of iOS, there's now a Manage button.

5. Tapping Manage lets you manage notifications without going to the Notification Center. You have the option of turning off notifications for that app or you can have them delivered quietly. That second option will send notifications straight to Notification Center; they won't pop up on your lock screen and there will be no sound or banner.

6. Tapping Settings from the Manage screen will take you to Notifications in the Settings app where you can make other adjustments, such as how banners display, where the notifications appear, what sounds will play and how notifications are grouped.