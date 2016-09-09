iPhone 7 Pre-Orders Start: Here's How to Get One

Today (Sept. 9) marks the start of pre-orders of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Thanks to its powerful new cameras, water-resistance and longer battery life, we're guessing that Apple and the retail stores selling the handset will rack up a healthy stack of deposits.

Fortunately for you, there are plenty of options for buying the iPhone 7 from the comfort of your own home and from the seller of your choice. The handset starts at $650 for the 32GB model, as Apple thankfully removed the 16GB storage option.

The iPhone 7 will begin shipping on Sept. 16, the same day it will be available to buy in-person at retail stores such as Best Buy, Target and Apple's own shops.

Apple

You can pre-order an iPhone 7 from Apple.com, Apple retail stores and the Apple Store iOS app. The company allows you to select the color, storage capacity and carrier of your choice — all you need to do is log into your Apple account or establish a new one.

Wireless Carriers

If you prefer to engage with your service providers directly, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile (iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus) and Verizon all allow you to make pre-orders on their websites, or by going to their stores. We're collecting all the best deals from those carriers.

Retailers

The iPhone 7 is also available for pre-order from select retailers, including Best Buy and Target. You can also purchase the phone in-person from those stores starting on Sept. 16, though you'll probably want to pre-order to avoid getting locked out of one.