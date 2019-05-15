Google Will Fork Over $500 for Faulty Original Pixels

Google is getting ready to spend millions to settle a class-action lawsuit against the first-generation Pixel.

(Image credit: Google)

In an agreement on Tuesday (May 15), Google said that it will pay anyone who owned a faulty Pixel up to $500 to settle the lawsuit. The deal affects Pixels manufactured before Jan. 4, 2017, according to CNET, which obtained a copy of the agreement.

According to the complaint, the customers' concerns centered on "severe microphone issues" that affected the first-generation Pixel's functionality. Those who experienced multiple audio issues on their main device and a replacement will be eligible to receive $500. If you experienced only one failure — the replacement device worked fine — you can stand to get $350. If you didn't have any issues with your first-generation Pixel, but at least had one, you can get $20.

Google's Pixel hit store shelves in October 2016 and immediately came under fire from users who complained about an audio defect. Google investigated the matter at the time and said that 1 percent of Pixel phones were affected with a "hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec" that caused the audio problems. Users experienced issues with audio playback, as well as their microphones. Google said at the time that all three Pixel microphones were affected.

The class-action lawsuit was brought against Google soon after by disgruntled owners. Google ultimately decided to settle the case rather than fight it out in a protracted court battle. According to CNET, the entire agreement should cost Google $7.25 million. The lawsuit didn't say how many Pixel devices are included in the settlement, but suffice it to say that if you had a first-generation Pixel with or without audio issues, you stand to get at least a few bucks from this deal.