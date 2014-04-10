You Too Can Buy Google Glass on April 15th Only

If you've got $1,500 to spare, you can stop your Google Glass envy. The heads-up-display can be yours on -- and only on -- April 15th. That's because Google is letting anyone in the U.S. buy Glass and join its Explorer Program.

Google had intended to announce the offer later, but was outed by The Verge, which uncovered an internal document that detailed Google's plan. Now, Google has officially announced it will make a number of spots in its Explorer program available starting at 9 a.m. ET on April 15th through its website. Those who buy a set of Glass then will get a free frame or shades. But you'll have to be quick since slots are limited.

MORE: Google Glass Banned! 7 Places You Can't Wear Them

Invitations to the Explorer program were initially available only to developers who signed up at Google I/O 2012 and subsequently to people invited by friends who were in the program. This offer appears to be a move to expand Google's Explorer membership ahead of an anticipated 2014 release.

Google Glass is a set of glass frames with a short arm above the right eye. Inside is a prism that acts as a display for notifications, photos, Web searches, directions and more. First you just need to pair it with your Android mobile device. While etiquette and uses for it are still evolving, during our review we didn't find Glass' display obtrusive.

Follow Cherlynn Low at @CherlynnLow and on Google+. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.