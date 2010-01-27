Hacker Unleashes PlayStation 3 Exploit

Earlier this week, famed iPhone hacker George Hotz proudly announced that he has successfully hacked the PlayStation 3.

It seems that Hotz progressed as far as he wishes to go and has released the details of his exploit for all to examine now. He writes: "In the interest of openness, I've decided to release the exploit. Hopefully, this will ignite the PS3 scene, and you will organize and figure out how to use this to do practical things, like the iPhone when jailbreaks were first released. I have a life to get back to and can't keep working on this all day and night."

The documentation included in his .zip package reads as follows:

!!EXPLOIT IS FOR RESEARCH PURPOSES ONLY!!

Of course, this doesn't mean PS3 homebrew or wide open piracy; but it means that George Hotz work opens up many new doors for other PS3 hackers to continue poking through the hardware and software.

It's important to note that the hacking work thus far is meant to work on an original form factor PS3 that's capable of running Linux – so those with the new Slim model are currently excluded from the hacking fun.