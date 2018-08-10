Where to Buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Now that Samsung has revealed the Galaxy Note 9 with its new, more-productive S Pen, AI-powered camera and whopping 4,000 mAh battery, it's time to see which wireless carriers are selling the phone, along with who's got the deal that best fits your budget.

You can pre-order the Note 9 at midnight ET on Aug. 10 — that's 9 p.m. PT today (Aug. 9) if you're on the west coast. Most of the retailers selling the Note 9 are also featuring Samsung's pre-order offer of either a pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones or a Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 of V-bucks. (That's the in-game currency for Fortnite, which is making its Android debut as a Samsung exclusive.) Samsung is also letting you opt for both pre-order offers for $99. The Note 9 hits retail shelves later this month on Aug. 24.

MORE: Galaxy Note 9 vs. Galaxy S9: Which Should You Buy?

Since each carrier taking pre-orders on the Note 9 is offering different monthly pricing and select discounts, let's break your options down.

Verizon

Verizon will sell the $999 128GB Note 9 model for $41.66 per month (paid off over 24 months), while the $1,249 512GB model will be available for 24 monthly payments of $52.08.

Verizon has a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal, though, offering a free 128GB Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 or S9+ to anyone who buys a 128GB Galaxy Note 9. That deal comes with some caveats, though: you have to open a new line of service, and pay for both devices up front. (You'll get your rebate on the free phone in the form of monthly bill credits.)

Verizon Up members with an active Samsung smartphone on their account will save $10 on Samsung accessories. For pre-orders before Aug. 23, Verizon offers the choice of AKG headphones or the Fortnite bundle mentioned above, and yes, you can opt for both if you pay an extra $99.

MORE: Galaxy Note 9 Specs - What You Get

AT&T

AT&T's monthly payments are lower, but they're also spread out over 30 months. You can get the 128GB Note 9 for $33.34 per month (or $999 outright). is also opening pre-orders at midnight tonight, and expects handsets to deliver on August 24. The company is selling the $999 128GB Note 9 for $33.34 for 30 months on its AT&T Next installment plan. AT&T doesn't list a price for the 512GB model at this time.

Just like Verizon, AT&T is offering a buy-one-get-one deal for Note 9 buyers, who can then get a Galaxy Note 9, S9 or S9+ for free, though that deal also requires a new line, so you can't upgrade a family member who already has a phone line, as I tried to do last year.

AT&T is also offering the AKG noise-cancelling headphones ($299) or 'Galaxy' Fortnite skin plus 15,000 V-bucks ($150) offer, with the option to get both for an extra $99.

T-Mobile

At T-Mobile, the 128GB Note 9 will cost you $30 per month over the next 24 months, or $999 if you buy the phone outright; you'll need to make a down payment of $279.99 if you're paying off the phone in installments, though. You'll pay the same $30-a-month for the 512GB phone (which costs $1,249 outright) but you'll need to make a $529.99 down payment first. The Uncarrier will offer 50 percent off the Note 9 to anyone trading in a qualifying Samsung smartphone, in the form of credits towards monthly bills over 24 months.

If you'd prefer to lease the phone through T-Mobile's Jump On Demand (JOD) service, you can get the 128GB model with a down-payment of $279.99 and 18 monthly payments of $29. The JOD plan for the 512GB Note 9 is comprised of a $529 down-payment and 18 monthly payments of $26 per month.

Samsung's free AKG headphones ($299) and/or Fortnite V-bucks ($150) offer will be available from T-Mobile as well.

MORE: Galaxy Note 9 vs. Galaxy Note 8 - What’s New?

Sprint

Like the other carriers, Sprint starts taking pre-orders when the clock strikes midnight. But it's promising the earliest delivery time of any carrier — Aug. 22. Other carriers say the Note 9 arrives Aug. 24.

Sprint is offering a 50 percent-off deal with its Sprint Flex Lease plan, that lowers the Note 9's price to $20.83 per month over 18 months. The discounts come via a $20.84-a-month bill credit. You'll need to add a new line of service to your account to qualify. Under Sprint's Galaxy Forever program, you can upgrade to a new device after 12 monthly payments.

If you prefer to own the phone rather than lease it, the Note 8 sells for $999 at Sprint.

For those who pre-order, Sprint is also tossing in either $299 AKG noise-cancelling headphones or the Fortnite Galaxy skin with $150 in V-bucks for free, with the option to get both for $99 — the same as with other carriers.

Comcast Xfinity Mobile

Comcast's Xfinity Mobile service will also offer the $999 Note 9, though there's no information on monthly payments if you buy the phone in installments yet. If you switch your phone line to Xfinity Mobile while buying the smartphone, Comcast will throw in a $300 prepaid debit card.

Comcast's press release doesn't mention the AKG Headphones/Fortnite deal, but we'd be surprised if it weren't available from this carrier as well.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club members who pre-order the Note 9 before Aug. 19 (provided they purchase and activate an installment or 2-year subsidy plan) will not only get their choice of the $299 AKG headphones or the $150 Fortnite package (with the $99 extra option for both), but they'll also get a $200 Sam's Club gift card.