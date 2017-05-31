It's a Fidget Spinner, It's an iPhone Case, It's Both!

A new iPhone case combines two things you might be obsessed with: your smartphone and the fidget spinner.

(Image credit: Olixar/MobileFun)

Phone case maker Olixar unveiled a $26 accessory for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus that includes an attached fidget spinner. Simply insert your iPhone into the case, flip around the case and you'll find a fidget spinner on the back. You can play with the fidget spinner while you're interacting with your iPhone or detach it and use it as you wish.

Fidget spinners have quickly become a worldwide obsession. The gadgets usually come with three spokes that you can spin around as you go through the day. A slew of companies make fidget spinners, which cost as little as a few bucks. Companies behind fidget spinners say they're effective at reducing stress and even help those who have ADD or ADHD, though those claims haven't actually been tested by medical researchers.

Regardless, fidget spinners have taken the world by storm. Both children and adults are using them, and their popularity has soared to such a degree that schools are now banning the gadgets from classrooms.

The Olixar case, which was earlier reported on by Digital Trends, tries to meld two obsessions. The attached fidget spinner is also small enough to not spill over the sides, though it will add some depth to the case, which could make it a bit more difficult to slip into your pocket.

Aside from the fidget spinner, Olixar was quick to note that its case, which is available on MobileFun, will deliver the kind of iPhone protection you'd expect from any other case. Additionally, the fidget spinner doesn't block any of the ports, buttons or the rear-facing camera, so you should be able to spin away and do what you want without trouble.

The Olixar fidget-spinner-attached iPhone 7 case is available now on MobileFun. Both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus versions are available for $26.