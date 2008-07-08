SimpleTech Signature Mini Drive

Style

iPod Nanos come in blue, red, green, black, pink and silver. SimpleTech’s Signature Mini comes in cool mint, blueberry, black cherry, kiwi, espresso, bubblegum and marshmallow. Many of the hues come quite close to Apple’s colors, which might motivate style-conscious gadget consumers to accessorize their devices. The SimpleTech packaging is replete with fruit pictures that aim to whet the appetite.

We tested Fabrik’s SimpleTech 250 GB Signature Mini in kiwi, but the drives range in capacity from 120 GB to 320 GB (each color does not come in every capacity). At 5.6 ounces and 5 x 3 x .6 inches, the hard drive cuts a svelte yet curvy profile on a desktop or in a bag.

The colored portion of the shell is smooth, matte and slightly rubberized. The bottom features two thin rubber feet to keep the drive from sliding around. On top is a thin black oval that lights up with red and blue LEDs when the drive is powered. The sides of the drive are slick black plastic and etched with the name "Pininfarina"— a reminder that SimpleTech’s hired designers hail from the same firm that works for Ferrari, Maserati, and other stylish and speedy sports car companies.

The Signature Mini is also stylish and speedy, making it an affordable way to obtain a bit of high-end designer gear (Amazon sells the 250- GB Kiwi drive for $120, though prices seem to vary not directly by drive capacity but by demand for colors. The bubblegum-colored 250 GB drive sells for $127).

Style Score: 5/5