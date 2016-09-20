Here's How to Watch Drone Racing on ESPN

What do Monday Night Football, Stephen A. Smith dispensing hot takes and drone racing have in common? You'll be able to watch all three on ESPN this fall. The Worldwide leader in sports signed a multi-year deal with the Drone Racing League to broadcast a number of events, starting with 10 episodes in October.

As part of the deal, ESPN will air 10 one-hour episodes every Thursday evening starting on October 23 on ESPN 2. The weekly broadcasts conclude with the world championship on November 20.

Viewers will get a first-person view of the drones as they fly through the course — the same as what the pilots see — which could be alternatively enthralling and nauseating, depending on the flight path.

ESPN previously aired the US Drone National Championships, which were held on Governor's Island, NY, this summer.