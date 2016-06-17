You Should Disable Adobe Flash Player Now: Here's How

How to disable Adobe Flash Player

Google Chrome

1. Type "chrome://plugins" into a new browser tab and hit Enter or Return.

2. Click the Disable link under Adobe Flash Player.

Microsoft Internet Explorer

1. Click the gear icon at the top right of the browser window.

2. Scroll down to and click Manage add-ons.

3. Select Shockwave Flash Object.

4. Click Disable.

Mozilla Firefox

1. Click the stacks icon at the top right of the browser window. (Or type "about:addons" into a new browser tab.)

2. Scroll down to and click Add-ons.

3. Scroll down to Shockwave Flash and change the setting to Never Activate.

Apple Safari

1. Click Safari in the menu bar.

2. Scroll down to Preferences and click.

3. Click the Security tab in the pop-up window.

4. Click the second Website Settings button, next to Allow Plug-ins.

5. Select Adobe Flash Player.

Our Safari installation didn't have the Flash plug-in, which is probaby a good thing.

6. Select Block.

7. Click Done.

Opera

1. Type "opera:plugins" into a new browser tab and hit Enter or Return.

2. Scroll down to Shockwave Flash and click Disable.

