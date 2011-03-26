Digital Neck Pillow Keeps You Comfy

In this futuristic design created by Jung Hwan Song and Joo Young You, frequent travelers can fly, drive and ride around in both style and comfort. The Digital Neck Pillow features innovative technology that allows travelers to keep all of their entertainment accessories around their neck and in front of their face.

Anybody who has wasted money on a neck pillow before knows that most fall short of their promises of comfort. The Digital Neck Pillow hopes to exceed your expectations with its soft and temperature controlled material that allows users to create the perfectly comfortable neck warming experience.

With an integrated MP3 player and digital sunglasses, travelers will be able to listen to their own songs and watch their favorite movies while on the road. For the tired travelers, the Digital Neck Pillow and deep sleep tech on the glasses will be perfect for nulling them to sleep.