Future Tech: Your Car In 2015

Introduction

The car industry is in the middle of The Great Depression 2.0—but that doesn't mean that automakers have shut down their R&D labs. If anything, car makers seek to survive by packing new models with technical wizardry in order to hang on to their share of a shrinking market. What that means is that one can expect cars to become a lot smarter, safer, and ultimately, cooler, during the next three to five years. It may be a long time before we can pilot cars that fly in the air like in the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon the Jetsons, but you can expect your automobile to be able to do things that might have seemed unimaginable just a few years ago.

New tech usually shows up in luxury car models, and since German car makers dominate this sector, a lot of what we will see and drive in the future comes from this corner of the world. Still, there are plenty of neat things that you will see in other models from other countries as well.