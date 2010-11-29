Brightshelf is a Sunlight Vacuum

It's funny how even in the brightest of days, we still use artificial light sources in our homes. It's a waste of electricity, if you think about it. Light shelves are an eco-friendly alternative, but most just reflect in such a tiny portion of sunlight that you might as well turn on that incandescent.

Not the Brightshelf. Unlike regular light shelves, this upper-window solar mirror has a specially-designed curve to it. This stretches the reflected sunbeam further into a room, as you can see in this time-lapse video of the magic mirror at work.

The Brightshelf sports a contemporary style that works well with any modern office design, and even pivots to accommodate cleaning of the reflective surface. Find out more from their site.

[source: Brightshelf via Tree Hugger]