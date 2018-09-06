The Apple Watch 4's Screen Is This Much Bigger

The rumored Apple Watch Series 4 will reportedly have a new 480 x 384-pixel display inside its 42mm glass face. That’s a 15 percent increase over the current Series 3 390 x 312 resolution.

That doesn’t seem like a lot until you see them side by side, as 9to5Mac found out. The difference is considerable. Look at all that empty space right there.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

The increased resolution edge-to-edge full display of the Series 4 will allow developers to pack quite a bit of extra information in the screen — or increase the size of text and graphics as they wish.

It will also allow Apple to do the same, as this allegedly leaked of a new watch face image shows.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Apple took advantage of all those extra pixels and extended the display surface to showcase a watch with a lot of extra complications, like the temperature with highs and lows, sunrise and sunset times, or the UV index.



In addition to a higher resolution, other Apple Watch Series 4 rumors point to an overall larger display, growing from 1.54 to 1.78 inches. We can also expect health tracking improvements and possibly Face ID functionality. Apple may even make LTE a standard feature.

Apple is slated to launch the new Apple Watch Series 4 along with three new iPhones Sept. 12, and we'll be there to bring you all of the announcements and our hands-on impressions.