3G iPhone Coming June 9th

Gizmodo, citing a “reliable source” familiar with the 3G iPhone launch, is proclaiming the launch date of the new iPhone to be June 9th at the World Wide Developers Conference. Rumors have been making their rounds as to when the Second Coming would occur

Rumors have been making their rounds as to when the Second Coming would occur, so no real surprise in that department. However, Gizmodo is reporting that the current fixed pricing model will be retired. “Its launch will also bring new sales policies, although these have not been completely specified yet,” the report states. “This most probably means the new 3G iPhone will be integrated in the usual marketing systems of carriers, with point-based trade-ups, discounts for carrier switchers, and other service-based subvention packages.”

Quite possibly Apple is retiring the current scheme to favor the European market which is ultra competitive and allow Apple to shift from carrier to carrier.

For those in Europe, the 3G iPhone will be made available in Spain at the grand opening of Telefonica’s megastore on June 18th. From there the new iPhone should spread like a contagious virus across the country within hours, and across the rest of Europe within days.

As of May 20, 2008 the iPhone is being served in 60 countries: United States, Germany, UK, France, Ireland, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswania, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Central African Republic, Chile, Columbia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Dominica, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, India, Italy, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kenya, Madagascar, Martinique, Mali, Mauritius, Mexico, Nevis, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Reunion, Romania, Saint Kitts, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Switzerland, Turkey, and Uruguay.

Fortune has an interesting global map of the iPhone world domination.

  • 21 May 2008 14:48
    The list of countries is incorrect. I'm from India, and here the only way to get an iPhone is from the black-market. I've heard that Airtel or Vodafone will bring it here, but so far nothing!!
  • 21 May 2008 15:17
    no iphone in canada yet dude
  • 29 October 2008 16:40
  • 31 October 2008 02:05
  • 15 January 2009 21:38
