Act Fast: 128GB SanDisk SD Card Just $19

Amazon is making it easier than ever to upgrade your gadget's storage capacity. The retailer is quietly slashing the price of multiple SanDisk microSD cards. The cards can be used on everything from select Android phones to your Nintendo Switch.
Some noteworthy deals include:
Storage Cards
- SanDisk Ultra microSDXC 16GB Card for $5.77 ($5 off)
- SanDisk Ultra microSDHC 32GB Card for $7 ($7 off)
- SanDisk Ultra microSDXC 64GB Card for $11.75 ($13 off)
- SanDisk Ultra microSDXC 128GB Card for $19.95 ($5 off)
- SanDisk microSDXC 128GB for Nintendo Switch for $27.99 ($7 off)
- SanDisk Ultra microSDXC 256GB Card for $37.99 ($6 off)
USB Flash Drives
- SanDisk Cruzer CZ36 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $6.99 ($2 off)
- SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $19.99 ($4 off)
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $41.99 ($38 off)
There's no expiration date for Amazon's SanDisk sale, so make sure to grab whatever jumps out at you before prices jump back to normal.