You Can Get Amazon Prime for Just $79 Tomorrow

If you haven't signed up for Amazon Prime yet, tomorrow's a good day to do so. On Nov. 18, Amazon is offering a year of Prime for $79 (a $20 savings) to celebrate the launch of The Grand Tour, Amazon's Prime-exclusive motoring show.

The deal, which you can snag from Amazon's Prime page, officially kicks off on Nov. 18 at 12 a.m. ET and wraps up at 11:59 p.m. ET. Conveniently, that's the same day you can start watching The Grand Tour, a globe-trotting, car-focused TV show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May — a trio best known for BBC's hit Top Gear series.

Instead of being released all at once, episodes of The Grand Tour will roll out every week for the next 12 weeks. To help pass the time between episodes, Amazon has released a special Alexa skill for the TV show, in which hosts Clarkson, Hammond and May will deliver audio clues about the next installment via your Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or Tap.

Amazon Prime is already brimming with value for $99, and it's a no-brainer at $79. The service's major perks include unlimited streaming via Prime Video and Prime music, free two-day shipping on most products and unlimited online photo storage. Amazon is constantly adding new benefits to Prime; some recent examples include Prime Reading, a book-binging program, and Twitch Prime, which allows you view Twitch streams ad-free and subscribe to your favorite broadcasters without paying.

It's also good to have Prime during the busy holiday shopping season. A Prime account gives you early access to lightning deals, and allows you to have select Black Friday deals delivered to your door in an hour via Prime Now. The service will even let you take advantage of certain Alexa-exclusive deals this holiday via voice ordering, so long as you have a device such as the Amazon Echo or Echo Dot.