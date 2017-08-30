Here's Acer's Most Powerful Gaming PC Ever

BERLIN — Acer’s new gaming desktop looks like a tank, and it could probably power one.



Acer says that its Predator Orion 9000 is the most powerful computer it has ever made, and you get that sense just looking at it. The fact that it can hold four Radeon RX Vega GPUs simultaneously doesn’t hurt, either, and it won’t come cheap starting at $1,999 in December.

The Predator’s shell is intimidating with its mix of black and silver materials jutting out of it at angles like armor. It has a side window panel so you can show off your machine’s guts, and RGB lighting (up to 16.7 million colors) along the front will cut through the darkest game room. The machine may be big, but it’s not too hard to move — it includes to handles on the top and some wheels for easy dragging. The two side panels open up without tools for whenever you want to upgrade.

Depending on your allegiances, you can get the Predator Orion 9000 with either up to four of AMD’s RX Vega GPUs or two of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080Ti GPUs in SLI. You can pair that with CPU option up to an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition CPU and up to 128GB of RAM.

Acer is also offering a feature called “one-punch overclocking,” which will allow you to boost performance just by pressing a button.

The whole thing stays cool with liquid cooling and an airflow design that Acer calls IceTunnel 2.0. There are unique air tunnels for each part of the desktop, and up to five fans built into the chassis to keep the parts cool, while the liquid cooling takes care of the CPU.

There’s a ton of expandability, including two USB Type-C ports, eight USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports, which should be more than enough for external storage and controllers.

We’re curious what you get for that $1,999 starting price point, and how much the most specced-out version will cost. After all, with power usually comes a hell of a price tag. We’ll find out this December when we take Acer’s most powerful desktop ever for a spin.