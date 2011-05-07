CNet: Sony Will Be Hit a 3rd Time This Weekend

Sony has spent the last two weeks fighting a security and PR nightmare. The company’s PSN and SOE systems were breached between April 16 and 19 and the details of more than 100 million users were stolen. That’s a hard pill to swallow, but it seems there may be more on the way.



Sony claims that though the attack on the PSN and SOE systems were separate, it believes they were related as they were very similar. Now rumors are doing the rounds that the company is about to be hit with a third attack, this time from another group of people. These hackers are said to be pretty peeved about how Sony handled the PSN breach and are planning a retaliation.



"The people involved plan to publicize all or some of the information they are able to copy from Sony's servers, which could include customer names, credit card numbers, and addresses, according to the source," writes Ogg. "The hackers claim they currently have access to some of Sony's servers."



The news follows an update from Sony in which the company says its security team is in the final stages testing of its new system for PSN and Qriocity users. The company has also just answered questions from congress and was yesterday subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General. If another group manages to breach Sony’s network after it's supposedly rebuilt its system, the company will have a lot to answer for.