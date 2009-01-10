High End Audio: A Non-Consumer Show

A Different Style of CES
CES can be an ordeal for even the most energetic journalists. Running from meeting to meeting with few breaks to fulfill basic needs can put anyone on autopilot. Today, for example, I got trapped on a bus in a construction zone for two hours, had an overzealous businessman schmear a bagel full of cream cheese on my pants, and observed two instances of domestic assault in the Las Vegas projects.
But it is important for members of the press to remember that for most attendees, CES is nothing more than an especially over-the-top and tiring junket. I was reminded of this when I wandered into the high-end audio equipment wing of the show in the Venetian Towers. Of the dozens upon dozens of hi-fi manufacturers exhibiting in these hotel suites, I picked one to visit, pretty much at random: Pass Labs, an audio electronics company (pre-amplifiers and amplifiers) started by Nelson Pass, a well-known (within the audiophile world) engineer who has designed audio components since the 1970s.
Inside the Pass Labs suite, at the end of a long hallway, there were very few people. But the people who did manage to make the trek were largely not journalists, nor were they mainstream retailers or curious consumers. They were distributors--people who bring Pass Labs products into niche, high end shops that cater to very critical listeners. Pass Labs’ distributors come from around the world to CES to meet up with Pass and their other suppliers, and the suppliers like Pass come to CES just to meet the distributors, some of which have been working with Pass for 25 years. The entire meet-up could take place anywhere and at any time—the rest of the consumer electronics show has little to do with them, according to Pass Labs’ executive Kent English. It is merely a convenient time and place to do so.
Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
People often hear what they expect to hear.
The speakers .... I am skeptical how they would stand up to a $5000 speaker in a blind test with hard-core audiophile. I'd have trouble finding flaws with a $1000 speaker.
Thanks for your comment. Is the difference between a $1k system and a $25k system more being "in the know" or having super-human hearing abilities? That is what I haven't been able to determine. Also, is a $25k system 25x better than a $1k system, or just somewhat better (like, say 3x better)? If it is only 3x better, then it is hard to argue that the value is there.
As for whether or not $25k speakers add enough value, that depends on who is buying. However, the difference is there. You can compare various aspects of the playback, but for me, the most important thing once you get past the $1k mark is: when you close your eyes, how close do the speakers come to making you believe the musicians are in the room? My $1.5k Mirages sound great, but don't measure up to the $10k Wilson Audio WATT/Puppies (both at 1990 prices) in that regard, which came *very* close to fooling me. Still, I wouldn't pay that much for speakers unless I were a millionaire.
P.S.: Fancy audiophile cables are snake oil, especially Monster, which are garbage. Just get some Mogami or something, and solder on some good connectors, and that's all anyone needs.