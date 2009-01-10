High End Audio: A Non-Consumer Show

A Different Style of CES

CES can be an ordeal for even the most energetic journalists. Running from meeting to meeting with few breaks to fulfill basic needs can put anyone on autopilot. Today, for example, I got trapped on a bus in a construction zone for two hours, had an overzealous businessman schmear a bagel full of cream cheese on my pants, and observed two instances of domestic assault in the Las Vegas projects.



But it is important for members of the press to remember that for most attendees, CES is nothing more than an especially over-the-top and tiring junket. I was reminded of this when I wandered into the high-end audio equipment wing of the show in the Venetian Towers. Of the dozens upon dozens of hi-fi manufacturers exhibiting in these hotel suites, I picked one to visit, pretty much at random: Pass Labs, an audio electronics company (pre-amplifiers and amplifiers) started by Nelson Pass, a well-known (within the audiophile world) engineer who has designed audio components since the 1970s.

Image 1 of 1

Inside the Pass Labs suite, at the end of a long hallway, there were very few people. But the people who did manage to make the trek were largely not journalists, nor were they mainstream retailers or curious consumers. They were distributors--people who bring Pass Labs products into niche, high end shops that cater to very critical listeners. Pass Labs’ distributors come from around the world to CES to meet up with Pass and their other suppliers, and the suppliers like Pass come to CES just to meet the distributors, some of which have been working with Pass for 25 years. The entire meet-up could take place anywhere and at any time—the rest of the consumer electronics show has little to do with them, according to Pass Labs’ executive Kent English. It is merely a convenient time and place to do so.