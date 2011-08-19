Meet the Futuristic Hyundai Concept Motorcycle

Designed by Min Seong Kim, this motorcycle concept features an interesting futuristic design that is sure to turn some heads and drop some jaws. Inspired by the human body's muscular structure, this Hyundai concept bike is supposed to relax and contract just as our muscles do. For example, when the bike turns corners, the body relaxes in order to make the smoothest turn possible.

While the bike accelerates, the body contracts to form a rigid body, allowing it to speed through the streets with its aerodynamic physique. Although the idea of a stretching motorcycle may be a bit far-fetched, the concept and renders are definitely an intriguing sight. When riding in this concept, it almost looks as though the bike is an extension of the body rather than a separate vehicle.