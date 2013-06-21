Report: Robert Downey Jr. Teaming Up with HTC

(Image credit: Georges Biard)

HTC got off to a great start by producing the first Android handset to hit the market, not to mention being picked to manufacture the first Nexus handset. While the company is still making great phones, it's not exactly having an easy time competing with the likes of Samsung and Apple. Apparently, the company may be looking to boost its profile with a celebrity endorsement, though.

Bloomberg cites two sources that say HTC has signed on none other than Robert Downey Jr. for a two-year marketing deal. The deal is said to be worth $12 million and will be global. Word has it RDJ will be promoting the hardware as himself as opposed to any of the characters he plays on screen. When quizzed by Bloomberg, HTC said it had nothing to say about a new marketing campaign.

If RDJ does end up working with HTC, he'll join a host of other celebrities working already with smartphone makers. The list includes Jessica Alba, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoe Deschanel, Kobe Bryant, Holly Willoughby, Will Arnett, John Malkovich and Martin Scorcese.