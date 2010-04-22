Google Brings Back Goats as Grass Mowers

Last year Google brought in goats to cut the grass at the Googleplex. It was a low-carbon approach that was designed to eliminate the noise and pollution that come with mowers. The goats were rented from California Grazing and after they had done their job, Google returned the handy animals. With spring upon us, the grass needs cutting again and the Google goats are back.

"More than 200 goats from California Grazing have once again arrived at our Mountain View headquarters where they’ll stay for over a week chomping away on grassy goodness," Dan Hoffman, Director of Real Estate and Workplace Services for NorCal said in a blog post. "The cost of bringing in the goats is comparable to hiring lawn mowers for the same job and the green benefits are clear: the goats eliminate mower emissions, reduce noise pollution, restore plant species and fertilize while grazing."

I'll refrain from making any corny goat puns, but only because I made them all last year. Go nuts in the comments if you can't resist goading the people who want to work for Google but haven't managed to get hired. *