Amigo: The Wheelchair For Dogs

During an exhibition in Ventura Lambrate at Milan Design Week 2011, designer Nir Shalom unveiled the 'Amigo', a canine prosthetic for dogs with disabled rear legs. The dog wheelchair attaches itself at the hips of dogs in order to create increased mobility and relieve strain that is placed on injured or disabled legs. The Amigo features moving joints that allows dogs to climb stairs, lay down, and sit up and down with no problems.

Although it is still in its prototype stage, the 'Amigo' features a great functional design created from a blend of aluminum, molded plastic, custom padding and wheels. The entire design is to be created based on the dog that needs it in order to ensure the perfect comfortable fit. Check out the video below to see the Amigo in action.